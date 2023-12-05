NFL's Jon Feliciano Takes His Psychedelics Advocacy To The Field: Chooses MAPS As His "My Cleats, My Cause"

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The latest San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles match (42-19) brought on additional highlights on players’ charity choice for the NFL “My Cleats, My Cause” campaign. This week's NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles brought additional excitement to the field thanks to 49ers’ Offensive Lineman Jon Feliciano who announced his support for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Studies ( MAPS ).

The decided to wear “his heart on his shoes” by choosing MAPS as this year's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign. His decision was driven by a passion for the study of psychedelics and their potential benefits in addressing mental health challenges.

Since 1986, the nonprofit has delved into research and education toward the development of “medical, legal and cultural contexts” favorable to enabling the careful use of psychedelics and marijuana for those in need. Prior donors have supported the mission for a total $140+ million to date (see 2022’s Christie’s NFT sale.)

A Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating by Charity Navigator-recipient, MAPS is currently sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world. Specifically, an MDMA-assisted therapy protocol for the treatment of PTSD (see details.)

Feliciano’s decision owes to the fact that he -along with numerous other athletes- has struggled with mental health challenges.

"For many years, I struggled with my mental health. I was depressed and was having suicidal thoughts. Through the use of psychedelics, I was able to address my trauma and regain a positive focus on my family and career,” Feliciano said.

MAPS spokesperson said the organization is proud to have been selected by the player to be his cleats’ cause and that he, along with supporters worldwide, “understands the potential healing power and groundbreaking opportunities possible through psychedelic research and therapies.”

Following the game, Feliciano’s custom-designed cleats will be auctioned through the NFL Foundation. As with all other charities selected by the athletes, proceeds will be given to MAPS.

Photo by Sandro Schuh on Unsplash