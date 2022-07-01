Psychedelic Art Auction: Over $1.5M Raised At Christie's Curated NFT Sale For MAPS

Cartography of the Mind has raised over $1.5 million. Proceeds of this single-largest philanthropic art sale presented by Christie’s in collaboration with Ryan Zurrer (Dialectic and Vine Ventures) will benefit MAPS’ psychedelics research.

The exhibition of the digital art collection at Christie's new gallery on 6th Avenue in New York summoned a considerable crowd. With competitive bidding, art was 100% sold and 130% sold hammer over low estimate. The renowned art & luxury business is engaged in live and online auctions as well as private sales towards responsible culture, amplifying under-represented voices and supporting change through its art platform.

Artists including Beeple, David Choe, Dangiuz, Maciej Kuciara and Sam Spratt donated their works inspired by personal experience and the potential of psychedelic healing.

FIFTEEN MINUTES LEFT!!!!!!😱😱😱



100% of proceeds benefit to @MAPS research in psychotherapies!!!https://t.co/bMnx7pl9WZ — beeple (@beeple) June 28, 2022

My artwork “Enchanter” was auctioned at Christie’s and sold for 44k$. I have decided to donate 100% of the revenues to MAPS, a non profit organisation taking care of mental health. Thank you to all of those who made it possible: artists, collectors, organisers. Paying it forward. pic.twitter.com/htGtOINDGI — Dangiuz (@dangiuz) June 28, 2022

Alex Grey’s “Psychedelic Healing” is the artist’s own interpretation of the MAPS logo to celebrate the non-profit’s 35th anniversary in 2021. It was purchased by Ryan Zurrer and donated back to MAPS for additional fundraising.

MAPS’ Psychedelic Science 2023 gathering will feature some of the digital artworks in the event’s network of galleries and exhibits.

Over $1,5mil raised in benefit of @MAPS . Incredibly blessed to be part of such an epic event. Thank you @VineVentures , @kukulabanze , @ChristiesInc, @NonFungibleNoah for organizing this event. pic.twitter.com/yGbCmsaXTT — Maciej Kuciara (@maciej_kuciara) June 28, 2022

The maw opens for the weary exiles

Travelers of Wander tuckered from empire

In gum tree leaves grown children rest

Yet the pattern endures through steel and glass



The Tree is the tower, the bank, the law



A beautiful place to lie



...



But not yet pic.twitter.com/aDjJgWxyrX — Sam Spratt (@SamSpratt) June 30, 2022

In view of the auction’s results, MAPS founder Rick Doblin expressed joy and gratitude. “As a not-for-profit, we are always looking for innovative ways to fundraise, and working with this digital art community has truly been eye-opening. We have seen a significant overlap amongst people who have a passion for NFTs, blockchain, and psychedelics. All speak to the decentralized nature of experience, and we look forward to continuing to explore the intersection of both communities.”

The non-profit research and educational organization founded in 1986 is focused on developing medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana.

MAPS is sponsoring the world’s most advanced psychedelic therapy research funded primarily by philanthropic donors and grantors who have given more than $130 million for research and education.

Photo Courtesy of Note Thanun on Unsplash.