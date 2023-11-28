Canadian Cannabis Co. Entourage Health Q3 Revenue Slides 8.8% YoY - But Margins Sore, Losses Decline

Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE), a Canadian cannabis company, reported Tuesday its financial results for the third quarter, revealing revenue of CA$12.2 million ($8.97 million), down by 8.8% from CA$13.4 million in the same quarter last year.
"I am proud to announce the strategic initiatives we've undertaken to drive cost reduction, enhance profitability, and strengthen our balance sheet over the past year," stated George Scorsis, CEO and chair of Entourage. "Through the consolidation of operations and the integration of advanced automation, we have not only achieved heightened efficiency but also experienced improvement in our overall financial performance. In the face of challenges within the Canadian cannabis sector, our Q3 performance reinforces our strategy, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of Entourage’s success."
Q3 2023 Financial Summary
- Gross profit was CA$2.44 million, compared to a gross loss of CA$5.96 million. This growth can be attributed to a strategic focus on operational efficiencies bolstered by reduced inventory write-downs in Q3 2023.
- Net loss amounted to CA$9.9 million, which compares to a loss of CA$17.43 million in the same period of 2022.
- Gross margins rose to 27%, a significant improvement from the (49%) recorded in Q3 2022. This enhancement is primarily due to increased automation in producing finished and semi-finished goods, which lowered direct labor costs and contributed to improved margins compared to the same period last year.
- Total cost of goods sold decreased by CA$8.6 million or 58% to $6.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2023, compared to Q3 2022. This reduction was achieved by continued efforts to optimize our operational platform and further automation initiatives.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined 11.6% to CA$6.05 million. This change was primarily related to the Company’s focus on reducing departmental inefficiencies and reducing headcount.
- Adjusted EBITDA came in negative. A loss of CA$4.5 million compared to a loss of CA$2.9 million in Q3 2022.
Vaani Maharaj, CFO of Entourage, commented, “Throughout the year, we’ve been proactive in our approach, implementing strategic measures such as the realignment of our product portfolio. By consistently evaluating performance, market demand, and product pricing, we are demonstrating agility in the industry. Although this quarter saw a revenue decline in adult-use the measures we have implemented are instrumental in fortifying our financial resilience and positioning us for sustained growth.”
Related Links
- Entourage Extends Supply Deal With Tilray's HEXO To Ensure Top-Quality Cannabis Product
- Two Key Cannabis Trends Surged - Entourage Health's Financial Results Show Why
Photo: Courtesy of Washarapol D BinYo Jundang via Pexels
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!