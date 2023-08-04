Cannabis Dispensary Teams Up With Grammy Award Winning Artist Miguel And His Pot Beverage Brand, Launches Weed Mobile App

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH launched a new Planet 13 App. The App will allow customers in Nevada to order from the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore and Medizin Las Vegas, along with Planet 13 Orange County.

Customers can browse an extensive selection of cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and more, directly from the app. There are also detailed product descriptions to help consumers make informed choices. With just a few taps, users can place an order for pickup or delivery, ensuring a hassle-free and efficient shopping experience. The app is also a gateway to exclusive deals, promotions, and rewards.

The Planet 13 App is now available for download on the Apple App store for iOS.

Giveaway: Miguel Tickets & Meet & Greet

Planet 13 Las Vegas entered into an exclusive collaboration with Grammy Award winning artist Miguel and his Kalvara cannabis beverage brand.

For 20 lucky fans, the Las Vegas dispensary is giving away an EP signed by singer, songwriter, Miguel. The grand prize winner will get a meet & greet with Miguel and two tickets to watch him perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22, 2023, along with airfare and hotel accommodations in Las Vegas for two people

Starting July 29th until August 26th, all day, every Saturday, every purchase on Saturday receives a Kalvara drink and will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize & other prizes including a signed Miguel EP.

