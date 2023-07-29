Woooo! Ric Flair-Inspired Vape Cartridges, Mini Bongs & More: Discover New Cannabis Products Hitting Stores

Hey there, cannabis friends! Get ready for an exciting weekly roundup of the hottest cannabis product releases, brought to you by Benzinga.

Discover refreshing THC iced tea to enjoy on summer evenings, drip vapes inspired by wrestling legend Ric Flair, Wavy Mini Bongs and more, as we guide you through the latest and greatest cannabis trends in the market.

See Also: 'Courage in Cannabis, Volume 2': New Book Has A Powerful Take On Cannabis In Society

CBD Beverage by Age No More

Introducing Age No More, a caffeinated energy beverage created by California integrative medicine physician Markus Ploesser. This innovative drink combines 180 milligrams of caffeine with a carefully selected blend of natural ingredients, including NAD+ restorative components, urolithin A, resveratrol and medicinal mushrooms like tremella.

Designed to provide an invigorating boost, Age No More also incorporates 20 milligrams of CBD for a sense of calm and balance.

The folks at Age No More emphasized that they comply with all regulations and make no medical claims about the product.

Pure Sunfarms Launches Super Toast

Super Toast, a convenience-focused brand offering ready-to-go products, caters to consumers seeking easy ways to select and experience fresh and potent cannabis.

The brand offers two popular formats:

Super Toast Ground Flower, available in sativa, hybrid and indica varieties with 7 grams of freshly ground weed containing 20-26% THC.

Super Toast 1 gram Hoagies: joints packed with a whole gram of single strain bud at 20% or more THC, served in a reusable pop-top tube.

The products, marketed by Pure Sunfarms Corp., a subsidiary of Village Farms International VFF, are available in British Columbia. They'll be rolling out in Ontario and Alberta soon.

‘Good Evening Iced Tea’ By TeaPot

TeaPot, the cannabis-infused iced tea brand under The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM, introduces its latest flavor, Good Evening Iced Tea in Blueberry Chamomile, expanding its lineup of Mango Green Tea and Lemon Black Tea.

Infused with the Indica-dominant strain Black Sugar Rose, grown by Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF under their Color Cannabis brand, this non-caffeinated iced tea aims to offer a relaxing and calming experience, perfect for unwinding after a long day. With no cannabis taste or aroma, it contains 5 milligrams of THC per 355mL can. Available for purchase in Ontario, Canada, at select dispensaries and online.

See Also: Mastercard Demands Shutdown Of Marijuana Buys On Its Debit Cards

Wavy Mini Bong By Yew Yew

Introducing the new WAVY Collection from Yew Yew, a renowned smoke-wear brand. The first drop in the collection features the Mini Bong, a perfectly-sized bong that fits in your hand and delivers the ideal hit. These WAVY mini bongs come in various colored glass hues and are designed to stack together for convenience.

This is just the beginning of the WAVY Collection, with grinders and stackable ashtrays set to arrive in August. Inspired by the ocean's waves, Berlin-based designer Jenny Wichman crafted this collection to offer stackable functionality. Yew Yew aims to change the narrative and stigma around smoking, providing a better smoking experience with their carefully designed products. The WAVY Mini Bong is now available in Amber, Apple, Ocean, Pink and Lemon.

Ric Flair's Drip Vapes By Smokeland

Smokeland, a prominent cannabis delivery service operating in California, introduces three new vape cartridges inspired by "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Discover the Ric Flair Drip Vapes, terpene blends that offer a variety of options to suit any mood.

Embrace the day with Ric Flair Focused (89% THC), a sativa blend with energizing effects. Elevate your hustle with Ric Flair Inspired Watermelon (89% THC), a hybrid cartridge for invigorating experiences. For a soothing and relaxing experience, try Ric Flair Relaxed (87% THC), an indica cartridge. Experience the essence of victory with these cartridges, inspired by the renowned wrestler. Embrace your inner champion and get yours for $24.99.

Stay tuned for the most thrilling updates on innovative cannabis products!

Don't miss out on the best in the industry — join us for an exhilarating journey into the world of cannabis innovation. Consider joining us at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Sept 27-28. Get your tickets today before prices go up and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment, retail, culture, and branding.

Read Next: New Cannabis Products For Your Vacation - THC Lemonades, Mini Pre-Rolls, Laser Bongs, Concentrate Vapes And More!

Image by Smokeland