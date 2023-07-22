New Cannabis Products For Your Vacation: THC Lemonades, Mini Pre-Rolls, Laser Bongs, Concentrate Vapes And More!

Hey there, cannabis enthusiasts! Get ready for an exciting weekly roundup of the hottest cannabis product releases, brought to you by Benzinga.

From refreshing THC lemonades to cutting-edge digital display vapes, we've got the scoop on the latest cannabis trends. So, let us guide you through the latest and greatest in the market.

Journeyman THC Lemonades By Acreage Holdings

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRGACRDFACRHF, a multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis industry, has launched Journeyman THC lemonades in partnership with Botanica, now available in Illinois.

Committed to all-natural ingredients, Journeyman offers "The Good Stuff" - all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free THC beverages in three refreshing flavors: Tropical Lemonade, Berry Lemonade, and Tart Lemonade. Each portable 100 mg THC 2 oz bottle contains 10 servings with 10 mg THC per capful. Available starting July 21 in Illinois dispensaries, already in WA.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to introduce consciously crafted, high-quality beverages made with simple, all-natural ingredients to consumers across the state," said Kate Nelson, executive vice president, of Midwest & Northeast Regions of Acreage.

Image by Journeyman

Hitoki Trident Laser Device By Hitoki

Hitoki, a brand revolutionizing the cannabis industry with its safe laser combustion device, the Hitoki Trident, has announced a price reduction to $349.99, widening its accessibility.

Hitoki Trident precision-engineered lasers ensure even burn ratios for smooth, terpene-rich hits, while its sleek, futuristic tabletop design adds an element of elegance. The price drop is part of Hitoki's mission to offer a healthier, more affordable, and more stylish consumption method to a wider audience, according to an official announcement.

10 Pack Mini Pre-Rolls By Autumn Brands

Introducing Autumn Brand's latest product, The 10 Pack Mini Pre-rolls. Each pack contains ten .36g pre-rolled joints made with full flower, free from any shake, larf, or trim, ensuring a delightful experience.

These pre-rolls are carefully packaged in metal recyclable tins, made in the USA, and come with Boost humidity packs for freshness. Take your pick from three exceptional strains - Sour Diesel for productivity-boosting effects and a unique flavor profile, GMOG for a more relaxed experience with distinctive fuel and earthy flavors, and Octane Pop for an exceptionally flavorful and calming encounter.

Image by Autumn Brand

Cara By Greenlane Holdings

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has introduced the game-changing Cara portable concentrate vaporizer through its house brand, Groove.

This innovative device offers top-notch quality at a value price, complementing Groove's diverse range of products, which includes glass pipes and dab pens to vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers and rigs.

"Our strategy is to accelerate growth and profitability with a key component of that coming from our innovative product development," said Craig Snyder, CEO of Greenlane.

Image by Greenlane

XPRO Vape By BudTank

Finally, we have BudTank's latest product, the XPRO - a powerful cannabis vape with a 6ml capacity and a digital display for real-time battery monitoring, ensuring uninterrupted vaping pleasure. But that's not all - the XPRO takes it up a notch with its mega-customizable capacity, ranging from 3ml to an incredible 10ml, allowing for extended vaping sessions without the hassle of frequent refills. Plus, its state-of-the-art ceramic heating element guarantees an enhanced oil-locking capability, delivering a smooth and consistent draw.

"Our extensive customer visits and research have played a pivotal role in the creation of the BudTank XPRO, the world's first cannabis vape featuring a digital display," said Rider, the product manager at BudTank.

Stay connected to the dynamic cannabis world with Benzinga's engaging coverage of the latest products and trends!

