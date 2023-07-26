'Courage in Cannabis, Volume 2': New Book Has A Powerful Take On Cannabis In Society

The eagerly awaited second volume of Dr. Bridget Williams' best-selling anthology, "Courage in Cannabis," is finally here. Aptly titled "The Triumphant Stories," the new volume uncovers the myriad of ways people have found strength and purpose through their interactions with the cannabis plant.

Williams, a respected board-certified family physician and prominent figure in the cannabis industry, has once again curated an array of moving narratives that challenge societal perceptions of cannabis. With stories spanning the realms of business, medicine, and community resilience, "The Triumphant Stories" paints a rich tapestry of human experiences with cannabis.

According to Williams, the book is much more than a collection of stories. "It's a testament to human courage, the power of resilience, and the transformative impact of cannabis on people's lives," she says.

"The Triumphant Stories" features a diverse collection of contributors ranging from doctors and lawyers to patients, caregivers, and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry. Their shared experiences highlight the varied and profound ways cannabis can touch lives, reinforcing the growing need to dismantle the stigma associated with its use.

Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0, penned the foreword to the anthology. "These individuals found courage in cannabis, and their stories are nothing short of inspiring," he said. "They are testament to the positive impact cannabis can have, helping to debunk misconceptions surrounding its use."

Williams’ passion for sharing these narratives is rooted in her firm belief in the importance of documenting the evolving perception of cannabis in society. "The Courage in Cannabis book series is an inspiring and educational snapshot of the journey out of prohibition and a transformation in health care," she adds.

The anthology includes submissions from esteemed individuals like Ed Rosenthal, Jane West, Mike Tyson, and the late Robert C. Randall. Each segment reveals distinct insights into the potency and promise of cannabis in commerce and herbal medicine, and its role in fostering robust economies and societies. Serving as a symbol of optimism, the anthology exhibits the limitless possibilities of cannabis as illustrated through the narratives of common heroes. The e-book can be bought online and is scheduled for release on July 29, while the paperback version is set to hit the shelves on August 1.

