VA And DoD Face Criticism From Rep. Blumenauer Over 'Misguided' Denial Of PTSD Treatment With Medical Cannabis

In an urgent appeal to rethink current medical marijuana policies, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), has criticized the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) for their "misguided denial of services."

The Democratic congressman's concerns stem from both departments recommending against the use of medical marijuana for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as first reported by Marijuana Moment.

See Also: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder And Cannabis: Why The VA And DOD Are Saying 'No'

What Happened: "VA and DOD have a long history of claiming the best interest of our veterans and service members only to deny the reality of medical marijuana as a key treatment option for those impacted by PTSD," Blumenauer wrote in a letter addressed to VA Secretary Denis McDonough and DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The missive was sent on the same day that the House approved an amendment, co-sponsored by Blumenauer, which would block the VA from enforcing policies preventing doctors from recommending medical marijuana to veterans residing in legal states.

The Congressman's criticism was sparked by the updated joint clinical practice guidelines recently released by the VA and DOD. These documents claimed that the "benefits of cannabis were outweighed by the potential serious adverse effects," and that they "found no new evidence" regarding the utility of cannabis in treating PTSD.

See Also: VA Docs May Soon Recommend Medical Marijuana, Psychedelics Research: Bill Gets House Greenlight

But Blumenauer vehemently disagrees. "For decades, I have heard from veterans across the country that medical cannabis has been a life-saving treatment for PTSD," he wrote, adding, "I urge you to reconsider the antiquated and insufficient recommendation 'against the use of cannabis or cannabis derivatives in treating patients with PTSD.'"

Why It Matters: His argument is supported by the fact that a total of 38 states have acknowledged the medical utility of marijuana by establishing programs for its use in the treatment of various conditions. "Many veterans report using cannabis for medical purposes as a substitute for prescription drugs and their side effects," Blumenauer continued.

See Also: Study: US Military Veterans Achieve Higher Quality Of Life With Medical Marijuana

The congressman also referenced bipartisan legislation signed by President Joe Biden last year, which aimed to streamline research into cannabis —legislation that he had sponsored. "Given these significant developments, it is irresponsible for VA and DOD to continue to deny patients access to medical marijuana as a treatment option based on the myth that this substance does not have accepted medical use," Blumenauer noted.

The congressman concluded his letter by calling for a more open-minded and supportive stance from the VA and DOD on this issue, urging the departments to contribute to additional research on the topic.

See Also: Congress Unites, Push For Veteran Access To Medical Marijuana Gains Momentum

He insisted, "It is past time for VA and DOD to become better partners in the path forward on this issue for our veterans. It’s unacceptable that veterans are denied this treatment option that’s available to patients outside the VA system." He further stressed the negative impact of denying veterans complete information on medical marijuana as a treatment option. "Instead of blocking veterans from equal access to this treatment option for PTSD, VA and DOD should participate in the additional research we owe to patients and the public," he argued.

Price Action of Cannabis-Related ETFs:

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS is up 2.50% at last check on Friday, at about $3.9104 a share

is up 2.50% at last check on Friday, at about $3.9104 a share AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO is up 2.13% Friday at about $2.6295.

is up 2.13% Friday at about $2.6295. ETFMG Alternative Harvest MJ is up 3.29% at about $3.14.

is up 3.29% at about $3.14. AXS Cannabis ETF THCX is up 2.22% at $1.84.

Read Next: Senate Committee Approves Bill Allowing VA Physicians To Recommend Medical Marijuana In Legal States

Image by El Planteo