Senate Committee Approves Bill Allowing VA Physicians To Recommend Medical Marijuana In Legal States

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a spending bill that incorporates a crucial amendment for veterans residing in states where cannabis is legal.

The amendment allows VA physicians to recommend medical marijuana (MMJ) as a potential treatment option for its veteran patients.

About The Amendment

Sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), the amendment that passed via voice vote, states that “(...) in states that have a medical cannabis program, (...) a veteran’s doctor can talk to their veteran patient about the pros and cons of medical cannabis and fill out related paperwork should a veteran decide to participate in a state program where such paperwork is required,” Merkley said.

This provision will be included in the legislation funding the VA for the fiscal year 2024, reported High Times.

“Our legislation will increase funding for mental health and suicide prevention programs for veterans, get women veterans the medical care they need, support the expansion of the caregiver's program, and so much more,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and chair of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

Veterans' Access To Medical Marijuana Developments

This measure aligns with a separate bipartisan bill recently reintroduced in the House by Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Brian Mast (R-FL), who are co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

“Veterans deserve to have access to every tool possible when it comes to treating the physical and mental wounds of war - including medical cannabis," Mast said at that time.

The measure, which has been proposed multiple times in recent years without success, would also allow government doctors at the VA to suggest medicinal cannabis to patients in states where the plant is legalized.

A letter, sent by the bill's sponsors to congressional colleagues last year, highlights how current VA policy prevents physicians and care providers from participating in state-legal medical cannabis programs. This forces veterans to seek medical cannabis recommendations outside of the VA system, disrupting the continuity of care and requiring additional out-of-pocket expenses.

