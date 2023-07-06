7/10: The Other Cannabis Holiday, Get Ready With These New Vapes, Infusers And Concentrates

Welcome to Benzinga's weekly roundup of the latest cannabis product releases on the market.

In anticipation of 7/10 Day, the unofficial holiday that focuses on the consumption of cannabis oil, including dabs and concentrates, Benzinga has carefully curated a selection of products that cater to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers to enhance their experience.

G Pen Dash+ Vaporizer by Grenco Science

Grenco Science, renowned as the pioneer in advanced vaporization technology under its signature label G Pen, is set to launch the G Pen Dash+ dry herb vaporizer on July 10th. This feature-packed device offers hybrid heating, precise temperature control, and a full-color LCD display.

Priced at $149.95, it provides advanced technology at an affordable price point. The G Pen Dash+ is built with a zinc-alloy casing and powered by a rechargeable 1800mAh lithium-ion battery with USB-C charging, ensuring durability and extended use for vaping enthusiasts.

PINK Gravity Infuser by Stündenglass

Stündenglass, a trailblazer in its own right, is also set to release the PINK Gravity Infuser, a limited edition, elegantly designed 360° rotating glass infuser that utilizes kinetic motion activation through water displacement, opposing airflow technology, and gravity, offering a smooth and consistent smoking or vaporization experience.

Available since July 10th, and priced at $599.95, the PINK Gravity Infuser infuser is constructed with high-quality materials such as borosilicate glass and aircraft-grade aluminum, and it comes with a 10-year warranty, making it a durable and versatile option for users.

Hibiscus Elixir by Azuca & ButACake

Azuca has partnered with ButACake to introduce a new infused product known as Hibiscus Elixir, which incorporates Azuca's RTD ACTiVATOR for cannabis beverages. The elixir combines the nuanced flavors of hibiscus with the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, resulting in a botanical elixir made from natural ingredients and rich in antioxidants.

“With the integration of Azuca’s RTD ACTiVATOR®, and Columbia Care’s renowned, high-quality cannabis, we are able to offer a groundbreaking product that delivers a faster-acting and more immersive experience for patients," said Matha Figaro, CEO of ButACake. Starting from July 7, 2023, the Hibiscus Elixir is exclusively available at Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF's Delaware stores, priced at $15.00 for a 4 oz., 4-serving bottle.

Concentrate Products by Cooperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms, a Phoenix-based cannabis company, has announced the launch of multiple solventless cannabis extract products that will debut at Sol Flower dispensaries across the Phoenix metro area, AZ, in celebration of 710.

The new line of concentrate products made without chemicals, includes Copperstate Farms’ Limited Run Full Melt Hash, Copperstate Farms’ Live Resin Jam, Jukebox Cosmic Tokens, Jukebox All-In-One Rechargeable Vapes, and Jukebox Shatter, and they highlight the growing trend of solventless cannabis products in the market. “We focus on curating the best possible solventless experience at an approachable price point," said Copperstate Farms COO, Tim Nolan.

General Admission Edibles by Decibel

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF, a Canadian provider of cannabis and extract-manufactured products, has announced the launch of General Admission edibles. These edibles "are expected to be available to order for licensed retailers in British Columbia the week of July 3rd, in Alberta on July 7th, in Saskatchewan the week of July 24th, and in Ontario in August," per a release.

The product lineup includes Tiger Blood and Blue Rocket 2 Pack Soft Chews with 10mg of THC per pack, Pomegranate Dragon Fruit 2 Pack Soft Chews with 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBN per pack and Pineapple Guava 2 Pack Soft Chews with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD per pack. Decibel has also launched a new website for General Admission, offering consumers information on products, new releases, and brand updates.

