Everything You Need To Know About 7/10: The Day Of Cannabis Concentrates

You don't need to be a longtime member of the cannabis community to recognize 420 when you hear it. A ubiquitous term that largely means cannabis or cannabis-related, 4/20 the date has surged in popularity over the decades as a day when people far and wide celebrate cannabis and its culture.

However, another more recently established cannabis holiday penciled itself in on the calendar. While it's got a way to go before it reaches the same notoriety as 4/20, 7/10 is a celebrated day in the cannabis concentrate community. Read on to learn more about the origins of 7/10 — or Dab Day — what it is, and how it's celebrated.

What is 7/10?

710, or 7/10, is considered a “stoner” holiday for consuming cannabis oil products, dabs, or concentrates. The term 710 rotated upside down spells OIL, a word used to describe highly potent cannabis products such as hash oil, shatter, wax, and so on. The holiday occurs on July 10th — 7/10, written numerically.

Photo by: Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

710 has grown into the second-largest weed holiday after 4/20. 710 is celebrated both on July 10 and specifically at 7:10 a.m. or p.m. While it is a more niche holiday, many dispensaries in legalized states will provide their customers with 710-related discounts to commemorate the occasion.

How did 7/10 get started?

710's origins are rather mysterious, even ten years after the term first appeared. Online sources report the term 710 surfaced on Urban Dictionary back in 2010, but the word wasn't associated with cannabis or hash oil until 2011.

Other online sources assign credit to TaskRok of Highly Educated. In an interview with Leaf Online, he claims he thought up the term in a message chat with industry peers from Healthstone and Beehive Oil Clothing. TaskRok also released a rap album called “The Movement” under his group name Task & Linus on July 10, 2011, that featured many references to dabbing and cannabis concentrates, including songs named “Boil That Oil” and “7:10.” However, TaskRok doesn't claim ownership of the word, saying it “belongs to the community now.”

While the origin story is still up for debate, 710 gained traction when a group of individuals sought to push concentrates and their consumption into the mainstream. The term grew in popularity when LA Weekly ran a brief article titled “710 is the new 420” in July 2013. That year also witnessed the cannabis community's first official 710 celebration, The 710 Cup. Funnily enough, this event didn't actually take place on 7/10; it was instead pushed to the weekend of July 12-14, as 7/10 fell on a Wednesday.

As cannabis legalization spreads, dabbing is becoming a more accepted and widespread way to consume and enjoy cannabis.

Photo by: Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

Since the early 2010s, the use of 710 has gained momentum both in media and among cannabis consumers. As cannabis legalization spreads, dabbing is becoming a more accepted and widespread way to consume and enjoy cannabis.

Where is 7/10 celebrated?

While no single industry event stands out as the de facto 710 celebration, many events and organizations celebrate the holiday in cannabis-legal states. These include Arizona's 710 Degree Cup, Colorado's Kush Masters 710 Celebration, and Oregon's Camp Sesh, which all attract concentrate connoisseurs ready to celebrate Dab Day.

What do you need to celebrate 7/10?

Traditional dabs such as shatter are typically consumed using a dab rig, which requires a dab tool/wand, torch or e-nail, and cannabis concentrate.

Photo by: Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

In the early days of cannabis concentrates, the celebration of 7/10 required much in the way of tools. Traditional dabs such as shatter are typically consumed using a dab rig, which requires a dab tool/wand, torch or e-nail, cannabis concentrate, and other materials to properly celebrate the holiday.

However, the rising popularity of vape pens and portable dab vapes makes it easier than ever to consume concentrates. If you live in a weed-legal state, many dispensaries help you prep for the celebration by offering discounts on wax, shatter, oil, and other concentrate products, taking advantage of the holiday as a marketing vehicle. On social media, more than 10 million people have posted photos showing off their celebratory dabs with hashtags like #710, #710society, and #710life.

To celebrate 7/10 properly, simply consume your dab or concentrate of choice on July 10, optionally at 7:10 a.m. or p.m.