Edibles Ingredient Company Azuca Releases Ready To Drink ACTiVATOR For Cannabis Beverages

Azuca, released RTD ACTiVATOR (“Ready to Drink”) for beverages.

“As cannabis-infused beverages continue to gain popularity, Azuca recognized the need for a fast-acting solution that enhances consumers’ experience while also addressing the challenges faced by manufacturers to deliver high-quality, shelf-stable products that deliver on potency claims,” stated Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO and co-founder, Azuca. “We’re dedicated to setting the standard for speed, precision, taste, and overall excellence in the ingestibles marketplace.”

RTD ACTiVATOR is an uninfused precursor that enables beverage manufacturers to create cannabis-infused drinks with fast-acting sensory onset and consistent potency, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable consumer experience.

According to the company, benefits of RTD ACTiVATOR are:

High cannabinoid stability. As the beverage industry combats shelf life potency degradation, RTD ACTIVATOR is reporting a 20% higher potency retention than other companies in the category.

Azuca’s process can be incorporated into existing manufacturing processes with ease and the nationally scalable system doesn’t require Azuca staff to be on site for production. RTD ACTiVATOR utilizes the same low-footprint, low-cost equipment as all TiME INFUSION products.

Unlike traditional edibles, all TiME INFUSION products also allow for greater Delta-9-THC absorption and a euphoric smokers-high. The predictable experience provides consumers with fast onset and offset technology with sensory effects kicking in at 5-15 minutes

Photo by Esteban López on Unsplash

