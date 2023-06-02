Wana Brands Launches Portfolio Of Fast Acting Cannabis Gummies In Arizona

Arizonans can now access an expanded portfolio of Wana Brands’ cannabis-infused gummies, including Wana Quick Fast-Acting gummies in happy hour flavors and Wana Optimals Fast Asleep. Offering a wide range of ratio and class-specific gummies that allow the ability to dial in a specific use case experience, Wana gummies feature Wana’s vegan recipe using real fruit pectin and all-natural organic sweeteners that eliminate the use of high-fructose corn syrup and contain no gelatin.

“We are really excited to bring our fast-acting gummies to Arizona. Whether you want to relax and socialize or fall asleep quickly, our fast-acting technology offers quick onset so that you can get the benefit of the product in about 15 minutes,” stated Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands.

Wana products available across Arizona include:

Wana Optimals Fast Asleep: A custom sleep formulation--powered by Wana’s ongoing research on minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Each Fast Asleep gummie contains 10mg CBD for calming and relaxing effects and promoting REM sleep; 2mg CBN, which can lower stress, relieve tension and alleviate physical discomfort; 2mg CBG for its relaxing and anti-inflammatory effects; 2mg THC, which works with the CBD to help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm; 1mg Melatonin, a sleep hormone to enhance the effects of these cannabinoids; and 30+ terpenes, chosen via extensive user research for their sleep-promoting properties. Each package contains 10 gummies.

Wana Quick Fast-Acting Peach Bellini Sativa: These peach gummies have an energizing terpene-enhanced Sativa blend. 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Wana Quick Fast-Acting Limoncello Hybrid: Infused with a terpene-enhanced hybrid blend, these sweetly sour gummies deliver a balanced effect. 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Wana Quick Fast-Acting Strawberry Margarita 1:1: Sweet and citrusy (with a hint of salt), these fast-acting gummies are infused with a balanced ratio of CBD and hybrid terpene-enhanced THC distillate. 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece, 100mg THC and 100mg CBD per package (10 pieces).

Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies Island Punch Indica: With 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash