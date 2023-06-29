Turnaround Potential: Amazon, Nestlé, P&G - Which Can Revive Dying Cannabis Brands?

Challenges including regulatory uncertainty, banking limitations, oversupply, and fragmented state-by-state markets have significantly hindered the growth, profitability, and operational efficiency of cannabis companies, leading to bankruptcies in the industry.

But, what if in this “on-sale” context, cannabis is federally legalized or interstate commerce is allowed? Are multi-billion dollar consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, such as Procter & Gamble PG, Nestle NSRGF, or Amazon.com Inc AMZN, poised to acquire struggling cannabis businesses, providing solutions to these challenges?

Challenges Facing The Cannabis Industry

Regulatory uncertainty in the cannabis industry creates barriers to entry, hampers interstate commerce, and hinders operational efficiency due to inconsistent regulations and licensing requirements.

Banking and financial limitations arising from federal illegality restrict businesses' access to traditional banking services, leading to cash-based operations, security risks, and limited capital for growth and innovation.

The absence of industry-wide standards and testing protocols poses a challenge to ensuring consistent quality and safety across cannabis products, eroding consumer trust in the reliability of such products.

Amazon, Nestlé, And Procter & Gamble?

With its experience in navigating complex regulations, supply chain management, and fulfillment capabilities, Amazon could acquire decaying cannabis companies and revolutionize the industry by optimizing operations, improving accessibility, and enhancing consumer trust.

By utilizing its existing resources and logistics expertise, Amazon could bring stability, innovation, and scalability to the industry, fostering its growth in a federally legalized environment.

As a leading CPG company, Nestlé's extensive portfolio and global presence make it an ideal candidate for acquiring struggling cannabis companies. Leveraging its expertise in product development, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance, Nestlé could help streamline operations, enhance product quality, and establish industry-wide standards.

With a diverse range of household and personal care products, P&G could acquire decaying cannabis companies and apply their expertise in brand management, marketing, and product innovation to the cannabis industry. P&G's resources could support research and development efforts, while their established distribution channels could enhance market access.

Learn more about strategic investment options, M&A, and the cannabis supply chain, from the experts at the next Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on September 27-28, following a successful gathering in Miami last April. The conference will feature experts in cannabis operations and presents a unique opportunity to find strategic partners and solutions to streamline operations and drive profitability.

Photo by Paul Keiffer on Unsplash.

