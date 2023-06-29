Exclusive: Bay Staters Can Now Bye Limited Edition 5Mg THC Per Gummy Edibles And More From 4Front

Vertically integrated cannabis company, 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF is expanding its award-winning brand portfolio in Massachusetts with several launches. With this expansion, Bay Staters could enjoy a new live resin line from the company’s California brand, Island Cannabis Co., a limited-edition summer lineup from Marmas Marmalade Bites; and Crystal Clear Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pens in a host of new varieties.

These products will be available for purchase at 4Front’s Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline and partner dispensaries across Massachusetts.

“As more Bay State consumers resonate with the quality of our high-quality brands and competitive pricing, we continue to see basket sizes increase,” stated 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher. “We believe the rollout of these popular brands in new alternate formats offers a little something for everyone at a price point that doesn’t break the bank. Our commitment to delivering innovative cannabis brands and products at competitive prices remains unwavering, and we look forward to bringing this suite of crowd pleasers to more of our core markets like Illinois in the near future."

Products Highlights

I sland Live Resin Disposable Cartridges and Disposable Vapes include 1g disposable live resin vape pens and 1g live resin cartridges with a ceramic core, which are available in a host of new varieties.

include which are available in a host of new varieties. Limited-Edition Marmas Marmalade Bites Celebration Collection includes twenty marmalade gummies at 5mg THC per gummy .

includes twenty marmalade gummies . Crystal Clear Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pens expanded line-up now features the “all-in-one” 1g disposable, rechargeable vape pen.

Photo: Courtesy of 4Front Ventures