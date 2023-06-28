Organic Remedies' Medical Cannabis Processing Facility Approved By Maryland Administration

Organic Remedies has been approved to be operational by the Maryland Cannabis Administration and will commence operations immediately at their location in Cumberland.

“We know Maryland patients will rave about the quality of our processed products. We are excited to bring unique products to the Maryland market and look forward to working with cannabis organizations across the state, whether under a “white label” agreement or as a distributor of our own branded products,” stated Jordan Medeiros, laboratory director.

In phase 1, the lab’s hydrocarbon extraction will be fully operational and will produce a number of products, including liquid live resin vape cartridges, and live resin concentrates. In phase 2, supercritical CO2 extraction technology will be added to our manufacturing scheme, giving us the capability to produce other forms of cannabis products, including RSO oil, capsules/pills, topicals, and cured concentrates.

Jeff Barclay, director of the Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development, stated: “It’s been a pleasure to work with the Organic Remedies team, and we’re thrilled to see them get up and running. They have been forward thinking and diligent business leaders, and we’re glad they chose Allegany County to call home. In addition to the job component, this location is expected to generate a substantial annual tax base for Allegany County.”

In the coming months, Organic Remedies Maryland is anticipating state-approval to add additional products to its offering, such as the company’s “nano gummies,” a water-based product produced using Organic Remedies’ proprietary nano emulsion technology.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash