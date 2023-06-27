Exclusive: Coloradans Can Now Buy Jetty's Solventless Vape In A Variety Of Strains

California-based producer of cannabis extracts Jetty Extracts has reached its third U.S. market – Colorado.

Cannabis company popular for its clean vape technology confirmed number one Solventless Vape will be available to Colorado consumers in a variety of strains, including Sour Mash (S) Red Delicious (S) El Pastel (S) Grape Cake (I) Food Fight (I), and Tally Ho (I). Jetty aims to challenge the legacy market by offering high-quality, flavorful one-gram Live Rosin Vape free of fillers and cutting agents.

The news comes one month following a launch in New York by partnering with small family-owned farms.

The Solventless product line is developed in partnership with Leiffa, a cannabis cultivator, solventless extractor, and Colorado retailer. The inclusive cannabis cultivator uses science, technology and education to develop products for medical patients and recreational consumers throughout the Denver area. Leiffa and Jetty have a longstanding relationship and align in their commitment to exceeding standards and offering support for all cannabis consumers.

“As new markets grow and evolve, Colorado remains a leader in the cannabis industry,” stated Ron Gershoni, co-founder and chief executive officer of Jetty Extracts. “A strong local partner is imperative when bringing our products to a new market. Our relationship with Leiffa leadership spans two decades, and we are confident that Leiffa is the best company to bring our award-winning Solventless product line to Colorado. Following our recent expansion into New York, I am eager to achieve similar success in Colorado.”

Jetty Extract’s Solventless vapes are now available for purchase at Colorado dispensaries including Leiffa (2 Denver locations), Oasis (2 Denver locations), Rocky Road Aurora, and will become available at additional retailers in the coming months. Additional Jetty product lines will be rolled out in the latter half of 2023.

“Leiffa Brands is thrilled to announce our partnership with Jetty Extracts in Colorado, as both companies share a common vision of providing consumers with a wider range of solventless options” stated Brandon Epley, co-founder and chief executive officer at Leiffa. “With a shared mission and aligned goals, Leiffa and Jetty Extracts have been inspiring each other to innovate within the solventless niche, driving forward our respective states' cannabis industries.” Epley continued: “Together, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled quality and exceptional experiences to cannabis enthusiasts in Colorado.“

Photo: Courtesy of Jetty Extracts