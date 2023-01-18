GOP Rep. Seeks Protection For Vets Who Use Medical Marijuana: They Shouldn't Lose Their Benefits

A new bill sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) would protect military veterans from losing government benefits for using medical marijuana in compliance with state law, reported Marijuana Moment.

Under the proposed legislation, military veterans would no longer have to fear losing federal benefits for using medical marijuana. The measure would allow U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) doctors to discuss with their patients the potential risks and benefits of cannabis.

Over the past Congresses, Steube supported this reform, filing versions of the “Veterans Cannabis Use for Safe Healing Act,” which prohibits the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from denying VA benefits due to participation in state-legal cannabis programs. This latest version is identical to the bill he introduced last Congress.

“As a veteran, I’m committed to ensuring that veterans receive the care they deserve, and I know that sometimes that care can include medical marijuana,” Steube said in a statement to Marijuana Moment. “Receiving the appropriate treatment to address your health care needs—using products that are legal in the state in which you live—should not preclude you from your Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.”

Marijuana And The VA: According to the department’s website:

Veterans will not be denied VA benefits because of marijuana use.

Veterans are encouraged to discuss marijuana use with their VA providers.

VA healthcare providers will record marijuana use in the Veteran's VA medical record in order to have the information available in treatment planning. As with all clinical information, this is part of the confidential medical record and protected under patient privacy and confidentiality laws and regulations.

VA clinicians may not recommend medical marijuana.

VA clinicians may only prescribe medications that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical use. At present most products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), or other cannabinoids are not approved for this purpose by the FDA.

VA clinicians may not complete the paperwork/forms required for Veteran patients to participate in state-approved marijuana programs.

VA pharmacies may not fill prescriptions for medical marijuana.

VA will not pay for medical marijuana prescriptions from any source.

VA scientists may conduct research on marijuana benefits and risks, and potential for abuse, under regulatory approval.

Photo: Kindel Media and Paula Nardini by Pexels