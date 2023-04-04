Study: 10% Of U.S. Vets Consume Marijuana, Defense Dept Urged To Study Cannabis As Opioid Substitute

A new survey conducted by researchers from the University of North Texas and the University of Illinois has revealed that one in 10 military veterans in the U.S. report having consumed cannabis in the past year.

The survey, which analyzed cannabis trends among a nationally representative group of over 16,000 veterans from 2013 to 2019 found a significant increase in overall cannabis use during this period.

The researchers suggested that further investigation is needed into the impact of cannabis use on the mental and physical health of veterans, who are at heightened risk for health problems and suicide.

“The survey used data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, comprised of 16,350 total veterans 18 years of age or older. Researchers tested for weighted linear and quadratic trends in past-year use, finding a significant increase (56%) in overall cannabis use from 2013 to 2019, with nearly one in 10 veterans (9.79%) reporting past-year cannabis use,” reported High Times.

In 2022, a research proposal made by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) to conduct a study by the Department of Defense (DOD) on the effectiveness of cannabis as compared to opioids for certain medical conditions, found that cannabis could potentially replace prescription drugs, including opioids as more people are choosing to use cannabis for medicinal purposes.

According to the DOD, Delta-9 THC accounted for the highest percentage of positive drug tests at 73.4%, followed by Delta-8 THC at 42.7%. Cocaine was detected in 14.4% of positive drug tests, while Fentanyl and nor fentanyl accounted for 2.5% of positive drug tests.

Marijuana's Effect On Troops

A government-funded analysis of US Army recruits conducted in 2021 found that past marijuana use among recruits has little effect on their overall performance. The RAND Corporation study found that recruits with histories of marijuana use are equally likely as their non-using peers to achieve higher ranks in the Army.

However, the report also noted that recruits with documented histories of cannabis use were more likely to leave the Army over that issue and less likely to leave because of health or performance issues. The study also found that the trend of cannabis legalization in the US has not significantly affected recruit outcomes.

Meanwhile, a study published in JAMA Psychiatry in 2023, found that state laws legalizing medical and recreational cannabis are linked to higher rates of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in veterans diagnosed by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), particularly in older patients.

The study analyzed annual records for VHA patients from 2005 to 2019 and found that CUD rates increased in states with no cannabis legalization, those that legalized medical use, and those that legalized recreational use. Researchers emphasized the importance of detecting cannabis use and CUD and treating it when found to be present.

Veterans Can Access Medical Marijuana Through VA Doctors' Recommendations

In March, representatives Blumenauer and Mast reintroduced the Veterans Equal Access Act, a bill that seeks to provide military veterans with access to medical marijuana. Mast stated in a tweet that the bill aims to provide veterans with all the necessary tools to treat the physical and mental wounds of war, including medical cannabis.

Image via El Planteo.