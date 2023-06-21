California Marijuana Distributor, Herbl, Goes Into Receivership, Brands Face Millions In Unpaid Invoices

Herbl, a major marijuana distribution company in California, has fallen into receivership due to a default on a significant loan.

The collapse of Herbl, which handled around $700 million in product sales in 2022, has far-reaching consequences for the industry.

Many brands in the state face the risk of losing millions of dollars in revenue due to unpaid invoices, while the state itself may have millions in unpaid taxes, first reported MJBizDaily.

Herbl's financial troubles highlight the turmoil within California's marijuana industry, as brands struggle to collect on outstanding invoices.

The terms of the receivership prioritize investors and claimants over the brands seeking payment.

Photo: Alexa via Pixabay.