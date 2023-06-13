GOP Governor In This Southern State Vetoes Bill Restricting Medical Marijuana Program

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) vetoed a medical marijuana regulation measure seeking to limit the current medical marijuana program.

What happened: Senate Bill 437 was written as an omnibus piece of legislation with a few individual reforms, with the final version approved last month. The bill, authored by state Senator Jessica Garvin (R) would place restrictions on who can get medical marijuana cards and how much THC is permitted in a single serving writes The Oklahoman.

As per Garvin, the bill sought to address the problem of illegal cannabis operations, an issue with which the governor apparently didn’t agree. Stitt noted that in his opinion that the legislation would set back the progress achieved in cracking down on illegal cannabis operations.

"Unfortunately, the bill would also roll back progress we have made as a state to address illegal marijuana grow operations and bad actors within the industry," Stitt wrote in his veto note. "As illegal grow operations and bad actors continue to be the primary issue facing the industry, it is unwise to repeal changes designed to curb their participation in the market in exchange for improvements to other areas of the state's program."

Since the regular session closed the day after the veto, the bill can’t be brought up this year.

Bill Summary

Under the bill, minors seeking a medical marijuana card would have to have recommendations from two doctors instead of one; one of the physicians would have to have treated the minor for a minimum of one year. Also, minors would need to have specific medical conditions to be able to request a card.

While currently there’s no limit on THC potency, this bill would change that.

The measure would also require loose-leaf products to be pre-packaged before retail rather than the current “deli style” from containers behind the counter.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons and Africa Studio on Shutterstock