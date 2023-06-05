Numinus' Clinical Arm To Lead Enrollment Site For MindMed's Phase 2b LSD Study

Mental healthcare company Numinus Wellness NUMIF announced its contract research organization Cedar Clinical Research (CCR) is a top research site for MindMed's MNMD Phase 2b study on proprietary LSD compound MM-120 (lysergide D-tartrate) for General Anxiety Disorder (GAD.)

MindMed’s study aims to enroll up to 200 participants, who will receive a single dose of 200, 100, 50 or 25 micrograms of MM-120 or placebo. Topline outcomes would be announced later this year.

CCR's research clinic in Draper, Utah has already enrolled and dosed 19 trial participants to date and recently began enrolling volunteers for the same study at a second research clinic located in Murray, Utah.

"We're excited to support MindMed in their clinical trial work, by evaluating new important treatments and protocols to address mental health disorders," said Numinus CSO and PI at Murray’s center Paul Thielking, adding that Draper clinic being the leading enrolling site “underscores the quality of our clinical research capabilities and recruiting efforts."

The Numinus model established around psychedelic-assisted therapies includes proprietary and third-party production, research and clinic care.

An old partner of MAPS’ clinical trials on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, Numinus has also recently announced that its CCR has become a site for COMPASS Pathways’ CMPS ongoing and most advanced clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD.)

