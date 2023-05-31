Legislative Developments Empower Hemp Farmers, Boost Marijuana Sales And Promote Equity In

Bipartisan Bill Seeks To Ease Hemp Farming Regulations

Bipartisan lawmakers have introduced a bill to reduce regulations on farmers growing industrial hemp for non-extraction purposes.

If passed, farmers would be exempt from background checks and rigorous testing requirements, with an annual visual inspection instead.

The introduction of the bill coincides with discussions for the next Farm Bill, as stakeholders blame the FDA for the decline in the hemp market and call for congressional action.

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Sales Surpass $100 Million

Arkansas has surpassed $100 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana sales. In April alone, patients spent $23.9 million on medical marijuana, generating $2.85 million in tax revenue.

The state has seen an increase in sales, with $94.4 million spent on 18,847 pounds of medical marijuana in the first four months of 2023.

Arkansas currently has 94,282 active patient cards, and the Suite 443 dispensary in Hot Springs sold the largest amount of marijuana at 537 pounds in April.

Boston Hosts Free Cannabis Empowerment Series

Boston, MA, in collaboration with Rooted In will host a weeklong series of free educational sessions on the cannabis industry and entrepreneurship. The Cannabis Empowerment Series aims to encourage and empower individuals who want to participate in the cannabis industry.

The initiative is in line with the city's goal of promoting diversity and participation by communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

Topics covered in the series include legislative history, license types, financing, creating a corporation, community agreements, resources and ancillary opportunities.

Illinois Bill Supports Black And Brown Cannabis Operators

The Illinois Legislature has passed a bill to transfer $40 million from the Medical Cannabis Fund to support Black and Brown cannabis operators with startup costs.

The bill will also allow these operators to claim more tax deductions and provide grants, low-interest loans, outreach services, and job training for residents in disadvantaged areas. The governor is expected to sign the bill.

Louisiana Committee Approves Marijuana Expungement Bill

The Louisiana Senate committee has approved a bill that streamlines expungements for individuals with first-time marijuana possession convictions.

The legislation allows people convicted of possessing up to 14 grams of cannabis as a first offense to petition the courts for record expungement after 90 days.

The bill aims to reduce fees and simplify the process, offering a template for expungement motions.

Photo: R H via Pixabay.