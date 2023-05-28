Tribal Cannabis Dispensaries In NY Pioneer Radio Ads, First-Ever In The State

As the dawn of a new era in cannabis advertising unfolds, two tribal dispensaries in Southampton, New York are leading the way in the industry. With a vision to raise awareness and educate the community about the benefits of cannabis, Conscious Cloud Dispensary and Cloud 9 Dispensary have made history. In a groundbreaking move, they have become the first in Long Island and New York State to advertise cannabis on the radio, thereby changing the game for cannabis promotion and awareness.

Nestled on Montauk Highway, Conscious Cloud Dispensary and Cloud 9 Dispensary, at addresses 42 and 41 respectively, have taken a bold step forward that has rippled through the cannabis industry. By advertising on radio, they have shattered barriers that have long made promotion a formidable challenge for cannabis businesses.

"We are thrilled to be pioneers in this new era of cannabis advertising. It's an opportunity to reach a wider audience and spread awareness about the benefits of cannabis products," expressed Yasmine Gumbs, one of the visionary founders of these dispensaries. The palpable excitement and pride in her voice reverberated with the magnitude of the accomplishment.

Echoing Yasmine's sentiments, Awan Gumbs added, "This is a significant moment for us and the entire industry. By advertising on radio, we can reach people in their cars, homes, and workplaces, making it easier to educate and inform the community about the potential of cannabis."

Indeed, these advertisements have begun resonating through the homes, cars, and workplaces of listeners via the popular Long Island Radio Broadcasting channels, including WBAZ 102.5FM, WBEA 101.7FM, WEHM 92.9FM, and 96.9FM. Through these channels, cannabis is reaching further and wider than ever before.

In this new chapter of cannabis advertising, the profound impact of Yasmine and Awan Gumbs's leadership extends beyond their respective dispensaries. By embracing radio as a platform, they're not just spreading the word about the benefits of cannabis, but also setting a precedent for other dispensaries in the region and the state. This move is expected to prompt other businesses to follow suit, consequently enhancing acceptance of cannabis products in the community.

But this story is not just about promoting cannabis. It's about igniting change. The efforts of the Gumbs and their dispensaries stand as a testament to the potential for transformative change in the cannabis industry. Through their bold actions, they are paving the way for a shift in how cannabis is perceived, opening up conversations and dismantling the stigma associated with the plant.

Their journey, their story, holds historic significance. It is a narrative of breaking through boundaries and redefining norms. As they continue to chart this unexplored territory, Conscious Cloud Dispensary and Cloud 9 Dispensary are inspiring others to challenge the status quo and spearhead positive change in the cannabis industry. Their actions underscore a central truth — that the future of the industry lies in innovative strategies that amplify education, awareness, and acceptance of cannabis.