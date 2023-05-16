Command Higher Prices: Lighting Systems Are Driving Premium Cannabis Sales Says This Expert

The cannabis industry is undergoing a significant transformation as companies strive to cultivate premium cannabis and dominate challenging markets to maximize profits.

Efficient lighting systems have emerged as a game-changer in the cannabis industry, and Steve Graves, senior VP of Fluence, explains why light systems are one of a few crucial secrets to growing premium cannabis.

More Bud For The Buck

Graves underscores the importance of high-efficiency LEDs for enhancing the quality and marketability of cannabis products.

High-efficiency LEDs offer an extensive spectrum of light that elevates the cannabinoid and terpene profiles, resulting in higher yields during oil extraction. Efficient lighting systems contribute to improved bud-to-trim ratios, enhanced bud consistency and increased market value for growers.

"We're enhancing the aesthetic appeal of cannabis with Fluence lights, leveraging our pioneering broad spectrum of light. Our lights consistently yield higher cannabinoid and terpene profiles, boosting oil and extraction yields," Graves explained. "However, distinguishing yourself through high-quality buds, particularly marketable A and B buds, is crucial. Our lights improve bud-to-trim ratios, increasing yields and labor efficiency."

Against Price Erosion

Graves highlights how these lighting solutions enhance bud uniformity, leading to production.

In a market facing price erosion, the primary focus is on maximizing profits and standing out among competitors. To that end, Fluence's lighting solutions allow growers to command a 30% to 50% higher price per pound by offering superior flowers.

Implementing new lighting systems also necessitates adjustments to other environmental factors to ensure optimal performance. Typically, a 1% increase in light results in a 1% yield increase, although variations may exist based on cultivars and conditions.

Wireless Solutions For Small To Medium Growers

Fluence, being a leading company in the field, provides a wide range of original design lighting products for 95% of applications.

Graves provided further details. "Our scheduler offers standalone light control for small to medium-sized growers. It schedules, creates zones, and supports photoacclimation. Our wireless solution reduces labor, with easy dimming through Bluetooth. It optimizes energy usage and cultivar-specific lighting control."

He acknowledges that the proliferation of low-tech greenhouses may result in a decrease in the availability of high-quality products.

“Controlled environment agriculture offers consistency and optimal conditions, attracting consumers to specific brands or products. Greenhouse growing can provide the desired experience.”

Fluence remains attentive to customer needs and welcomes discussions about custom solutions or minor adjustments to its existing portfolio to capitalize on significant market opportunities.

Recognizing that customers may have complex operations and require due diligence, the company supports them with trial programs, enabling them to experience the benefits firsthand.

All Photos Courtesy of Fluence.