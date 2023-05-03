New York And Michigan Tribes Launch First Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

The first retail cannabis dispensaries owned by the Seneca Nation in New York and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians in Michigan, opened in April, creating over 30 jobs and a pipeline of opportunity for cultivators, caregivers and product manufacturers in their states.

These dispensaries have generated a positive impact on their communities, bringing economic opportunities and boosting the local economy.

“We don’t have a tax base, so whatever we generate as revenue, we take directly back to services for our people,” said Seneca Nation president Ricky Armstrong, Sr.

Unique Location In Michigan

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians opened Rolling Embers, a dispensary, and consumption lounge with comfortable seating, a fire pit, live music performances and a rotation of local food trucks.

Rolling Embers is one of the only locations in Michigan where customers can purchase and consume cannabis at the same facility.

"With its innovative concept and great location near Lake Michigan, Rolling Embers offers a retail cannabis experience that is truly unique in the state of Michigan,” said Pokagon Band Tribal Council Treasurer and Pokagon Development Authority Chairman Alex Wesaw.

“At the request of many of our citizens, the Pokagon Band evaluated business opportunities within the burgeoning cannabis industry for several years, and we are very pleased to have partnered with Opus Consulting to enter the market and establish Rolling Embers," Wesaw stated in a press release

Strategic Partnership

Opus Consulting Partners LLC was responsible for bringing the Seneca Nation and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' cannabis dispensaries from concept to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and beyond.

Opus performed feasibility and economic development studies, worked within the Tribes' unique regulatory frameworks and developed sustainable businesses that respected Tribal sovereignty, met Tribal economic development goals, and maintained compliance to provide safe access to cannabis for Tribal citizens and others who shop at these stores.

All Photos Courtesy Of Rolling Embers And Nativa Cannabis.