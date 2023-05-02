Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: New Appointments And Promotions

Humble & Fume Shakes Up Management Team

Cannabis operator Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF has appointed Chris Candelario as the president of US distribution.

Candelario is a veteran of nearly twenty years in the distribution industry.

"Providing exceptional service is my focus, and I am confident we will exceed customer expectations by working with key stakeholders such as suppliers, distributors, and regulators," he said.

The Toronto-based company simultaneously announced the departure of Charlie Cangialosi, vice president of commercial for the California market, from the company.

Open Book Extracts Strengthens Leadership Team

Open Book Extracts has welcomed Allen Olson to its leadership team as vice president of supply chain.

As a Lean Six Sigma black belt, Olson will leverage his experience to lead EHS, manufacturing, quality control, procurement, materials management, and logistics at the Roxboro, North Carolina-based company.

Olson specializes in leading continuous improvement and operations excellence initiatives and has a strong track record of driving improved performance in prior organizations, including Dummen Orange, Syngenta, Cargill, Johnson & Johnson, Home Depot, Land O Lakes, Ace Hardware and Mayne Pharma.

Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO, said that Olson will "empower our team" as he brings "decades of extensive supply chain and operations leadership experience in manufacturing companies and has a special passion for continuous improvement."

Shiny Health & Wellness Names Interim CFO

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. SNYB has promoted Dominic Lavallée to serve as interim CFO in connection with the retirement of Jude Pinto from his current positions as CFO, CIO and corporate secretary of the company.

Lavallée has been the company's corporate controller since incorporation. He is a Certified Public Accountant with Master's and Bachelor's degrees from HEC Montreal.

Dominic has spent over a decade in retail and quick-service restaurant finance and is instrumental in helping the company operate soundly and evolve.

GTI Welcomes Ethan Nadelmann To Its Board Of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII GTBIF, the cannabis company behind RISE Dispensaries, has tapped Ethan Nadelmann to serve on its board of directors.

Nadelmann has more than 35 years of experience in cannabis policy reform and has a proven track record of transforming state, federal and foreign cannabis and other drug policies through assorted advocacy efforts.

He is the founder of both the Drug Policy Alliance, where he served as executive director from 2000 to 2017, and prior to that, The Lindesmith Center, an Open Society Institute project that he directed from 1994 to 2000.

"His career-long impact of shifting public opinion about cannabis and advancing legalization efforts is inspiring, and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to our team," Ben Kovler, the company's chairman and CEO, said.

Schwazze Names New EVP Of Commercial Sales

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ, has appointed a seasoned cannabis veteran, Chris Driessen, to serve as the company's executive vice president of commercial sales as it pursues the expansion of its wholesale business in both Colorado and New Mexico.

Known for his leadership, strategy development and brand-building expertise, Driessen has more than 20 years in sales and business development roles. He replaces Steve Pear, who recently left the Denver-based company.

"We're committed to developing our house of brands, and Chris Driessen's industry relationships and proven experience in driving results in the cannabis consumer packaged goods space will benefit Schwazze immensely," Nirup Krishnamurthy, president of Schwazze said.

