Here's Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Georgia's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary & More

Trulieve Kicks Off MMJ Sales In Georgia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF was one of the first cannabis businesses to launch medical marijuana sales in Georgia on Friday.

The Florida-based company held a grand opening celebration of its new medical cannabis dispensary at 3556 Riverside Dr. in Macon on April 28.

Trulieve plans to launch three additional dispensaries in Georgia this year, including retail locations at 4238 Armour Road in Columbus, 1690 E Hwy 34 in Newnan; and 2002 Pooler Parkway in Pooler.

"We believe that access to medical cannabis improves lives, and Trulieve is proud to be the first to provide that access to the state of Georgia," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said.

MariMed Expands Retail Footprint In MA

MariMed Inc. MRMD MRMD kicked off sales at its new recreational cannabis-only Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The move marks the company's third operational dispensary in the state and the tenth dispensary that MariMed owns or manages across four states.

Located at 13 Enon Street in Beverly, a densely populated city located north of Boston, the new shop offers the company's award-winning portfolio of brands, including Nature's Heritage flower and concentrates and edibles, to name a few.

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Opens Dispensary In WA

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe recently announced the official opening of its new cannabis dispensary, Q'anápsu, marking a significant achievement in the Tribe's long-term plan to drive innovative economic development efforts on its reservation and across Southwest Washington.

The dispensary is located at 31420 NW 31st Avenue in Ridgefield, Washington.

"Q'anápsu is more than just a dispensary; it is a reflection of our commitment to creating new opportunities that help serve our membership and our community," General Council chairwoman Patty Kinswa-Gaiser said.

Photo: Courtesy of Budding on Unsplash