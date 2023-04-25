ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

From Whoppers To Weed: Burger King Laid Off Hundreds, But Stiiizy Cannabis Is Hiring

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2023 5:12 PM | 1 min read
From Whoppers To Weed: Burger King Laid Off Hundreds, But Stiiizy Cannabis Is Hiring

When Burger King laid off more than 400 of its staff members in Michigan, cannabis company Stiiizy offered them a lifeline.

The Los Angeles-based company is looking to hire more than 200 workers immediately, with another 200 or more within a few months.

The laid-off workers from Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, will be offered between $16 and $16.50 per hour, depending on the shift, and will be eligible for benefits after 90 days.

The jobs will be at Stiiizy’s production facility in Orion Township.

Interested? 

Workers can email their name, e-mail address, phone number, and resume to mioffice@shrynegroup.com if interested.

Photo edited via Canva

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisNewsTop StoriesSmall BusinessMarketsBurger KingMichigan cannabisStiiizy LLC

BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS

The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEWCREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.

Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the peoplesolutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!

Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved