From Whoppers To Weed: Burger King Laid Off Hundreds, But Stiiizy Cannabis Is Hiring

When Burger King laid off more than 400 of its staff members in Michigan, cannabis company Stiiizy offered them a lifeline.

The Los Angeles-based company is looking to hire more than 200 workers immediately, with another 200 or more within a few months.

The laid-off workers from Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, will be offered between $16 and $16.50 per hour, depending on the shift, and will be eligible for benefits after 90 days.

The jobs will be at Stiiizy’s production facility in Orion Township.

Interested?

Workers can email their name, e-mail address, phone number, and resume to mioffice@shrynegroup.com if interested.

Photo edited via Canva