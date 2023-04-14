Awakn's Psychedelics Medical Chief Steps Down, Shifts In Company's Stocks And Ownership

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF, the biotech company developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) shared its recent corporate news.

Dr. Ben Sessa has resigned from his role as Head of Psychedelic Medicine and will transfer his 49% stake of Awakn Bristol Ltd. to the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Life Sciences Inc., which will consequently hold a 100% interest in the Bristol operation.

Awakn has filed three Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for its New Chemical Entity (NCE) program. As a result and pursuant to an amendment to a March 2021 IP transfer agreement between Awakn Life Sciences Inc. and Equasy Enterprises Ltd., an additional 70,000 Awakn common shares are issuable to Prof. David Nutt.

The opening of Awakn Clinics Trondheim on March 1 and following the terms of the share exchange agreement among Awakn Axonklinikken AS (Axon) and its shareholders dated September 2021, has triggered an obligation of Awakn to issue an additional 100,000 Awakn common shares to the former Axon shareholders.

Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference

The Benzinga PCC took place in Miami on April 13th. For those who couldn’t make it, here’s some of the conference’s highlights:

EXCLUSIVE: Investing In The Unique Growth Market Of Psychedelics

EXCLUSIVE: Infrastructure Built For Healing: 'Consolidation And Legitimacy Are Crucial For Psychedelic Industry Growth'

EXCLUSIVE: In Reinventing Mental Health & Next-Gen Psychedelics, 'Access And Clinical Data Are Key'

EXCLUSIVE: Making The World A Better Place, How Psychedelics Are Helping

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by anaterate, sergeitokmakov on Pixabay.