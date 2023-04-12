Cannabis-Infused Beverage Cann Launches In New York

Cann announced its New York availability via direct to consumer, licensed dispensaries and traditional retail. This marks the 33rd U.S. state where Cann is available for purchase from the company’s website and the seventh state where products are available in-store.

“What started as a microdosed social tonic to provide a better buzz has snowballed into a movement across North America. The growing consumer interest in alcohol alternatives and the legalization of cannabis has created the ultimate market fit for Cann, and we are proud to expand our distribution and offer more consumers a better-for-you alcohol alternative,” stated Jake Bullock, CEO and co-founder of Cann. “Cann is one of the first major, national cannabis brands to launch in New York, and with our omnichannel retail strategy consisting of local partnerships and direct-to-consumer, we will get more cans in more hands.

Cann’s microdosed social tonics are infused with 2mg THC + 4mg CBD and made with only all-natural ingredients. Cann’s cannabis-derived THC products are available in the majority of New York licensed recreational dispensaries including Union Square Travel Agency, William Jane Dispensary, Smacked and Just Breathe. Its hemp-derived THC products are available on the company’s website, in 50 bodegas across the city and specialty shops including The Alchemist Kitchen and Neighborhood Goods.

"We’re very excited to have Cann as a partner," stated Mike Conway, VP of Retail at USTA. "Not only do I love the product, Cann and Union Square Travel Agency are so aligned on values which fit perfectly with the cannabis community."

