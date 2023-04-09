Wrigley Field's New Drink Options: Chicago Cubs First MLB Team To Partner With CBD Company

Chicago Cubs fans are getting a new drink to wash down their Garrett's Popcorn and twisted tators at Wrigley Field: a fruity CBD beverage. Following the Cubs' new partnership with MYND DRINKS, an award-winning wellness and recovery beverage brand, the hemp-based product is now the team's “Official CBD Partner” - a first for a Major League Baseball (MLB) club.

As part of the historic partnership, MYND DRINKS will have various in-ballpark signage elements including on-field baseline ads at Wrigley Field as well as several in-game features and international marketing rights in the United Kingdom for the 2023 regular season - a first for the club.

NSF Designation

In order to be considered, a CBD company must receive the NSF Certified for Sport designation. After a thorough approval process, MYND DRINKS’ Elderberry Passionfruit, Orange Mango and Lemon Ginger flavors met the safety standards and received the certification.

In June 2022, the MLB opened CBD as a sponsorship category for the league and its clubs. By October, the MLB became the first big-league sports property to officially have a CBD sponsor when it signed a deal designating Charlotte’s Web CWEB CWBHF to be the Official CBD of the MLB.

Now...First Team To Take Up The CBD Challenge

“When MLB opened the CBD category for its clubs, it allowed us to explore new partnership opportunities and offerings,” said Alex Seyferth, VP of Corporate Partnerships for the Chicago Cubs. “We’re proud to be the first club to partner with a CBD company, but what was more important to us was making sure that the brand was the right fit. MYND DRINKS is a Chicago-based company that promotes overall wellness and helps ease the stressors of everyday life, just like a Friday 1:20 game at Wrigley Field.”

MYND DRINKS And Meditation On The Field - Another First!

A 2022 World CBD Awards winner for “Best Cold Beverage,” MYND DRINKS are 100% plant-based, hemp-infused wellness and recovery drinks that help people relax, refresh and recover. To kick off the partnership and help Cubs fans unwind, the Cubs released a guided meditation on YouTube narrated by Cubs radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes as well as a “Sounds of Wrigley Field” Spotify playlist last Friday.

“We are so thrilled and honored to announce our partnership with the legendary Chicago Cubs, and that they share our vision of health and wellness in major league sports,” said Simon Allen, CEO of MYND DRINKS.