[Video] How The Cannabis Industry Can Better Serve People With Disabilities

In a recent episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider show, co-hosted by Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane, Marnie Nathanson, founder and CEO of The Social Status Co., and Mindy Scheier, CEO of Gamut Management, shared their expertise on disability inclusion and accessibility within the cannabis industry.

Mindy Scheier, a fashion designer and mother of an 18-year-old son with muscular dystrophy, founded Gamut Management to provide consultation and talent management services exclusively for people with disabilities. Marnie Nathanson's team at The Social Status Co. focuses on a 360-degree approach to communication, social media, PR, and influencer marketing with Gamut.

During the discussion, Scheier highlighted the need for inclusive products and services for people with disabilities, who make up the largest minority group in the world. Gamut Management helps companies in every step of the process, from internal HR strategies to developing products and services that are adaptive and accessible.

Nathanson emphasized the importance of having conversations about disability inclusion and making social media and other digital platforms accessible to this consumer segment. While many cannabis companies have ADA-compliant dispensaries, Nathanson pointed out that there is still much work to be done to make these spaces truly accessible for all.

Scheier then shared a story to illustrate the concept of universal design, emphasizing that if products and services are designed and marketed with disabilities in mind, they can be utilized by everyone. The guests encouraged cannabis brands to start by educating themselves on the needs of consumers with disabilities and examining their value chain to create more inclusive experiences.

The episode covered various other topics related to disability inclusion and accessibility in the cannabis industry. For the complete conversation, tune in to the Cannabis Insider show.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.