Treez And NY CAURD Coalition Team Up To Provide Training Program To Retail License Applicants

Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis industry, entered into a strategic partnership with the New York CAURD Coalition, a membership group of over 100 social equity and justice involved conditional adult-use retail dispensary applicants and licensees in the state of New York. This deal comes on the heels of the Office of Cannabis Management doubling the amount of retail licenses in New York from 150 to 300 on March 2nd, 2023.

Through this partnership, Treez will provide all New York CAURD Coalition members with a series of exclusive and dedicated live, in-person training events beginning in March 2023. Trainings will include everything from how to run a successful retail dispensary to maximizing profit margin and operational efficiency through data and analytics provided through point of sale and digital payment technology. Founded in 2016, Treez is bringing its extensive experience and expertise as the technology provider for growing independent retail operators in the largest cannabis markets throughout the U.S. to educate CAURD applicants on how to run a successful dispensary from startup to growth.

“We are honored and excited to begin working with the CAURD Coalition in New York to bring resources, support and education to all of the prospective retail license holders across the state,” stated John Ucciferri, VP of marketing at Treez. “These future retailers will be at the forefront of what will become one of the biggest cannabis markets in the world. As active and committed members of the New York cannabis community, we see it as our duty to provide them with the tools and expertise that Treez has built over years as an industry leader.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash