Wellness Company Milestone: First CBD Brand To Attain Three NSF Certifications For Sports

cbdMD, Inc. YCBD, one of the nation's leading and widely recognized CBD companies, announced the release of the third product in its comprehensive NSF-Certified for Sport line of CBD products.

New cbdMD's product is a 1500 mg Tropical Mix Gummies with 50 mg of CBD per serving, per a press release. Shannon Charles, cbdMD's CMO said: "Having the third product in our Certified for Sport line demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry with the most options for products that can be consumed without fear of failing a drug test."

Independent testing showed that the cbdMD NSF Certified for Sport products contains significantly less THC than many of the other NSF for Sport products on the market. "First responders, doctors, nurses, educators, tradespeople, and anyone subject to workplace drug testing can rest assured they will not fail when taking the cbdMD Certified for Sport products," Charles said.

Athletes As Cannabis Users

There is proven evidence that athletes of all kinds are using cannabis products. A study reported that “of 46,202 surveyed athletes, 1 in 4 reported the use of cannabis.” Other research explored that "most (77%) of the subjects reported that cannabis positively affected their performance through improved focus, energy, relaxation, and recovery after a workout."

Furthermore, athletes are helping to change how the rest of us view and interact with cannabis. Their collective contribution has been key to abolishing the stigma toward cannabis users while normalizing its use and consumption.

In September, NFL and NBA icons Calvin Johnson, Al Harrington, Ben Wallace, Ricky Williams, and Rob Sims attended the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago where they talked about how a passion for relief compelled them to get into the cannabis industry. Mike Tyson and Ric Flair led a keynote discussion about their Tyson 2.0 partnership at the Sept. conference in Chicago

Photo: Courtesy Of Kristian Egelund On Unsplash