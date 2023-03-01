EXCLUSIVE: Take Vaping To The Next Level With Mike Tyson's TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash

Grenco Science (G Pen) and Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate have teamed up to introduce a palm-sized, portable dry herb vaporizer.

TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash allows consumers to experience their favorite strains and is a fresh take on G Pen’s essential vaporizer in TYSON 2.0’s signature colorway. The TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash launches in stores nationwide and online March 1, 2023 at gpen.com/tyson.

TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash

The collaborative vaporizer is a combination of G Pen’s signature technology and TYSON 2.0’s powerful iconography.

Pre-programmed with 3 temperature settings, the TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash is engineered for an intuitive and satisfying experience.

It features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite TYSON 2.0 strains.

“Combining our signature strains and Grenco’s state-of-the-art technology, we’ve developed the TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash to provide an elevated consumption experience that’s accessible to the masses. It’s a privilege aligning with Grenco to continue fulfilling our mission of delivering high-quality cannabis products,” Mike Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of TYSON 2.0., said.

The new product retails for $79.95 and will be available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com.

TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash Key Features: