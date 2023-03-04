Prince Harry Says Cannabis Helped Him Cope With Mental Health Struggles & Ayahuasca Was A 'Release'

“Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me,” Prince Harry told physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté on Saturday in a widely viewed live-stream interview about the importance of personal healing.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his drug use in the Zoom ZM conversation, nearly two months after the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, which details how he dealt with the death of his mother Princess Diana. Harry was 12 when his mother died in a car crash in August 1997 in Paris.

Harry told Dr. Maté, an expert in trauma and childhood development, that by the time he was 17, he started using cannabis and other drugs.

"I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order. At least, that’s what I was trying to convince myself of.”

The Duke also said that psychedelics such as ayahuasca served as a release from the outside world.

“I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and pains of the past,” he said.

"It was the cleaning of the windscreen, cleaning of the windshield, the removal of life's filters just as much as on Instagram, these layers of filters. It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold on to for a period of time.”

Harry also revealed that he felt intense peer pressure to drink alcohol.

"I was at a dinner party and people would all be drinking and I wasn't the one drinking. I would feel left out of the conversation, to the point where it was like 'if you're not going to have a drink leave.' So, I was like 'Okay I'll leave.'”

The Duke admitted that he tried cocaine at 17 as well but that it did nothing for him. "It was more of a social thing. It gave me a sense of belonging for sure. It also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which is kind of the point."