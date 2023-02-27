Pennsylvania Senator Calls For Another Look At Firearms Restrictions For Cannabis Users

Pennsylvania Senator Dan Laughlin (R) called on state law enforcement to take action to protect the gun rights of marijuana users, particularly MMJ patients.

Laughlin noted “that the commonwealth currently prohibits people from obtaining a license to carry firearms if they acknowledge being “an unlawful user of marijuana” on a state form that they must fill out,” reported Marijuana Moment.

“I believe Pennsylvania can take a measured approach to lift the prohibition on otherwise qualified medical cannabis users from obtaining their license to carry,” tweeted Laughlin.

The GOP Senator, based on a recent ruling by Oklahoma federal judge Patrick Wyrick that determined a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional, wrote a letter to Pennsylvania State Police acting commissioner Major Paris.

Laughlin "strongly encourages a review of the decision" and says the recent federal court case "warrants reconsideration of the question on these forms." “I strongly encourage you to review the decision,” reads the letter.

Cannabis Use & Guns Recent Developments

On Jan 13, the first cannabis-focused bill filed in the new Congress concerns the controversial issue of MMJ patients and their gun rights, or medical cannabis and second amendment conflicts.

Bill HR 363, introduced by Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), seeks “to amend title 18, United States Code, with respect to the sale, purchase, shipment, receipt, or possession of a firearm or ammunition by a user of medical marijuana, and for other purposes.”

