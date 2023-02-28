Cannabis Support In New Hampshire, MMJ Sales In Utah, Pot In Texas, Social Equity In Colorado

New Hampshire Residents Support Legal Cannabis, A Poll Shows

According to a new poll, seven in ten New Hampshire residents support legalizing cannabis for recreational use.

According to the Granite State Poll, "71% say they strongly (56%) or somewhat (15%) support such an action, 11% are neutral on the issue, 18% are strongly (13%) or somewhat (5%) opposed, and 1% are unsure."

Moreover, "support transcends party lines, with 86 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of Republicans, and 53 percent of independents on board," reported Marijuana Moment.

The survey, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, involved interviews with 863 New Hampshire residents between February 176-20 and has a margin of error of +/-3.3 percentage points.

Medical Marijuana Sales In Utah Increased To $118.7M In 2022

According to data from the Utah Department of Health & Human Services Center for Medical Cannabis, medical cannabis sales it was increased by 59% between 2021 and 2022.

"Net medical cannabis sales for 2022 totaled $118.7 million, compared to $74.8 million in 2021," reported MJBizDaily.

Additionally, the Center for Medical Cannabis reported 63,622 registered patients in January 2023, the month that net sales were worth $10.9 million.

Texas City Delays Decriminalizing Cannabis After Citizens Vote

According to a new report from Denton, TX, "the city is no closer to implementing an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana," reported CBS Texas. Additionally, the city does not have the authority to implement a measure that could conflict with state law, per City Manager Sara Hensley's report.

Denton's ordinance would end citations and arrests for marijuana possession "unless it was part of a high-priority police investigation or a violent felony," per the local news media outlet. It would also "prohibit using smell as probable cause for search and seizure, or testing to determine if a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana."

"Ultimately democracy wins," said Nick Stevens with Decriminalize Denton. "And the gall and hutzpah that any elected official might have to overturn a free and fair election and ignore the will of the people, that's a bad political move when Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all are asking for the same thing."

Social Equity Bill Advances In Colorado

A bill proposing to reformulate the Colorado's cannabis social equity program moved forward in the state legislature, reported WestWord.

House Bill 23-1020, sponsored by Representative Naquetta Ricks, would add new preferential cannabis delivery opportunities and changes to Colorado's social equity licensing requirements.

The measure passed out of the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, 7-4, on February 23, per the local news media outlet.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. Here is where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will go up soon.

Image Credits: Billion Photos and Yarygin by Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga