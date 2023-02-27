TerrAscend And The Hoffman Centers Partner To Offer Free Expungement Services In New Jersey

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER has entered into an agreement with The Hoffman Centers, P.C., to offer free cannabis-related expungement services, which will be sponsored by The Apothecarium.

Through the THCSponge Expungement Program, Hoffman aims to correct the historical and present-day harms of cannabis prohibition through restorative justice efforts. The program aims to assist individuals with prior cannabis-related convictions or who are currently serving time for offenses that are now legal at the state level.

"TerrAscend is excited to announce this campaign alongside Hoffman, which will give back to New Jersey communities in a meaningful way," stated Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend. "We recognize that a criminal record can have a debilitating, generational impact on both the individual and their family, affecting employment, housing, educating, voting, and much more. We are proud to help our patients, customers and community members start with a clean slate."

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by Matthias Zomer on Pexels and squarefrog on Pixabay

