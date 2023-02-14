TerrAscend Appoints Jeroen De Beijer As Chief People And Culture Officer

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER announced the appointment of Jeroen De Beijer as chief people and culture officer. De Beijer brings more than 20 years of experience in global human resources and people management operations.

De Beijer will manage TerrAscend's overall People team and strategy helping the company scale all elements of its people organization, including culture, organizational design, talent acquisition, employee experience, operational efficiency and more.

Most recently, De Beijer worked as vice president, human resources for operations at Refresco. Prior to his role at Refresco, De Beijer owned his own consulting business focusing on human resources projects at large companies in the manufacturing and services industry.

"I'm excited to be joining the TerrAscend team and looking forward to leveraging my experience as a human resources professional to support the company's growth while improving organizational effectiveness," stated De Beijer. "TerrAscend has been undergoing an impressive period of expansion, and I look forward to working with TerrAscend's leaders and human resources team to establish TerrAscend as an employer of choice in the cannabis industry."

Ziad Ghanem, president and COO of TerrAscend, stated, "Our incredible team has always been a principal factor in our success, so we're thrilled to provide them with added support by welcoming Jeroen aboard."

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash