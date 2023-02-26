Snoop Dogg Faces Backlash Over Cali Red Wine Promotion In Georgia During Black History Month

An in-store display of Snoop Dogg’s Cali Red Wine along with a life-size cut out of Snoop were removed from a Kroger KR supermarket in a Georgia town after shoppers called it stereotypical and offensive to sell the rapper's wine during Black History Month.

“I just felt that it was offensive,” said Johnnie Jones, one of the shoppers, a former president of the local NAACP, reported WSB-TV Channel 2.

“They really promoting alcohol. Proud of drinking wine? No. We’re proud of the Tuskegee Airmen whose shoulders I stand on. We need to be thirsty for knowledge,” said Jones, a former commercial and military pilot. He added that he would have preferred the store recognize trailblazers like Atlanta’s first Black Mayor, Maynard Jackson, or Ed Johnson, the first Black Mayor of Fayetteville.

According to the local TV station, in addition to being greeted by the life-size Snoop cutout showcasing his wine, there were bottles of bubbly from Tha Doggfather’s label along with Black Girl Magic wine set up nearby in the produce section.

But apparently, it was a bulletin board placed adjacent to the display featuring phrases like “Dream Like Martin” and “Say it loud, ‘I’m Black and I’m proud'” that sparked controversy among shoppers who said the overall message was a slap in the face during Black History Month.

Although not everyone found the displays offensive. “I didn’t think there was anything wrong with showing a display of Snoop,” said one woman, reported HipHopDX. “I mean if you want to drink wine whether it’s Black History Month or not it shouldn’t really make any difference.”

After the backlash, Kroger’s corporate offices released a statement. “Kroger is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in all we do. Our intentions are never meant to be offensive.”

