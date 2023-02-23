Keeping Up With Cannabis: Key Industry And Executive Changes You Should Know About

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12), gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the marijuana industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes in the space.

WeedTube Names New CEO

Cannabis social media platform WeedTube has elected Maggie Adair as its new CEO, the Denver-based company announced on Tuesday.

Adair has a communications and political management background while bringing marketing and fundraising expertise to the table.

She agreed to lead WeedTube forward in the ever-changing landscape of online communities and further the company's mission of protecting content creators and users against unjust online censorship.

"With a passion for integrity and a commitment to serving the online cannabis community, WeedTube is thrilled to have Adair at the helm," Arend Richard, co-founder of WeedTube said. "Her leadership skills are sure to take WeedTube to the next level, cementing the platform's place as a leader in the marketplace."

Willow Appoints Jim Lalonde To Serve On Board

Willow Biosciences Inc. WLLW CANSF has tapped Jim Lalonde, Ph.D., to serve as its newest independent board of directors member.

Lalonde previously served with Inscripta as a head of its microbial digital genome engineering business. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of R&D at Codexis, Inc. 50 enzymes for drug manufacturing, nutrition, biotherapeutics, and molecular diagnostics.

"Jim has developed stellar R&D teams behind some of the most key advancements in enzyme engineering and biocatalysis and, in the process, revolutionized a host of industries and processes while driving increased valuations for the businesses he has been associated with over his successful career," Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal, the company's president and CEO, said.

iAnthus' Board Member Resigns

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.'s IAN ITHUF Zachary Arrick resigned from the board of directors, the New York and Toronto-based company said Wednesday.

Arrick joined the Board on June 24, 2022 upon completing the company's previously announced recapitalization transaction.

"On behalf of the entire iAnthus team, we thank Zach for the valuable contributions and strategic insights he brought to the Board after closing the Recapitalization Transaction. We wish Zach the best in all his future endeavors," Robert Galvin, the company's interim CEO, said.

Dama Financial Appoints New CEO

Dama Financial, which provides access to banking and payment solutions for the cannabis industry, has appointed Patrick O'Boyle as its new CEO.

O'Boyle brings over three decades of experience in the payments and financial services industry, most recently serving as the former SVP of the banking partner division at Talus Pay. He was also a founding partner of MSP Consulting and a former partner with Accenture.

"We are excited to start a new chapter for Dama with Patrick accelerating growth and continuing to develop integrated payments and software solutions which add value to the industry," Ed Labry, executive chairman of the board, said.

TGOD Shakes Up Management Team Alongside Name Change

Canadian cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGOD TGODF announced on Tuesday it has made some leadership changes and will change its name from "The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd." to "BZAM Ltd."

Sean Bovingdon, the company's CFO and now re-appointed to the board of directors, brings over 25 years of executive experience across a multitude of private and public companies internationally.

In connection with this board appointment, Angus Footman and Olivier Dufourmantelle agreed to resign as directors of the board.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition.

This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out.

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash