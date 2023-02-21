Marijuana Goes Global: Key Trends In US, Philippines, Italy, Australia And Spain

Cannabis Measures In The Philippines

Kalinga Gov. James Edduba supports the immediate approval of the medicinal cannabis measure pending in both chambers of Congress.

This move will help dissuade the spread of illegal hemp in Benguet and Kalinga. However, lawmakers "must ensure that the provisions for the medical marijuana measure should be favorable to the farmers," Edduba said, reported Manila Times.

Additionally, Manila Former House of Representatives speaker and now Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez seeks to "delist cannabis from the country’s dangerous drugs, noting that the substance should not be considered a problem but part of the solution," reported Inquirer.Net

Alvarez, who sponsors the bill, noted that cannabis tax revenues can be used to build roads, bridges, classrooms and hospitals.

Italy: Hemp Is Not A Narcotic

The Regional Administrative Tribunal of Lazio, Italy, "upheld a lawsuit filed by four cannabis associations, overturning a decree issued one year ago that classified hemp as a narcotic in contravention of European law," reported Hemp Today.

The regional court “annulled the decree and ordered the authorities to adjust it to align Italian law with that of the EU.”

“Today, we have definitive confirmation that without valid scientific evidence, it is not possible to impose limits on this agricultural sector,” according to a statement from the groups. “THC-free hemp is not covered by international narcotics conventions and for this reason, its market and industrial and medicinal applications cannot be limited.”

Australia: Nurses Will Educate On Medicinal Cannabis

A newly formed group, in Australia, seeks to offer nurses medicinal cannabis education, advocacy, and support, according to Cannabis Culture.

The Australian Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA) will be led by Simone O’Brien, a nurse practitioner, and medicinal cannabis prescriber along with co-founders Deb Ranson and Jodie Davis.

Spain Debates Cannabis Regulation

Spain's Plenary of the Congress of Deputies is debating the Proposal for a Law of Esquerra Republicana to regulate the therapeutic and recreational use of marijuana in the European country, reported ICBC.

The measure seeks to “decriminalize” cannabis and consider it a medicine that can be accessed with a prescription, reported ICBC International. If the legislation is enacted users would be able to consume pot outdoors and on private property.

Additionally, the measure would permit the cultivation of up to six plants within an adult residence, with a reported limit of "producing up to 480 grams per year." Certain funds would be earmarked for "resources to combat addiction’ and to ‘increase the awareness of the negative effects of cannabis."

Cannabis in the U.S.: Join us in April at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Buy your tickets HERE before prices go up. Book your room HERE.

Image Credits: Andrei Minsk and Marti Bug Catcher on Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga