Cannabis Industry Lender, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Raises $6M In Direct Offering Of Common Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. REFI a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, completed a registered direct offering of 395,779 shares of common stock at a price of $15.16 per share, raising net proceeds of approximately $6 million.

Chicago Atlantic sold shares of common stock directly, without the use of underwriters or placement agents, to institutional investors registered pursuant to its effective shelf registration statement. The company expects to deploy the proceeds to fund its loan pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

John Mazarakis, executive chairman of Chicago Atlantic, stated, “The execution on this equity raise at an accretive value demonstrates our commitment to a disciplined approach to capital raising and deployment. With our strong loan pipeline of higher yielding loans, we expect to continue funding new loan opportunities on an accretive and opportunistic basis.”

