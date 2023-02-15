springbig And Flowhub Launch Two-Way Loyalty Integration Feature

springbig SBIG introduced a new integration with Flowhub. The company’s latest feature utilizes Flowhub’s Maui to simplify the checkout process, allowing customers to track their rewards on the go or in store.

springbig and Flowhub’s two-way integration is immediately available to all dispensaries using both platforms and to current and incoming springbig loyalty members. The collaborative feature eliminates the need for customers to use their phones at checkout to redeem or track their rewards and offers. Instead, budtenders and dispensary employees can redeem springbig rewards for customers through point of sale.

Additionally, budtenders and dispensary employees will have the ability to enroll customers in the loyalty program at checkout. The integration simplifies the rewards experience for budtenders and loyalty members and allows customers to interact with the rewards program however they choose. Customers also have the autonomy to track and engage with the rewards program through their personal devices when they are on the go and in the dispensary.

Flowhub Maui is a cannabis software solution focused on helping cannabis retailers increase profits and operate more efficiently. Based on benchmark data from live customers, the platform is more than 20x faster than Flowhub’s legacy application. The platform’s speed and advanced technology allow retailers to operate smoothly and rapidly develop products that enhance the cannabis space.

“springbig and Flowhub share a common goal of using technology to enhance the cannabis marketplace for retailers and consumers,” stated Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “The introduction of this integration will improve retail efficiency and allow customers to engage with the rewards program at their convenience.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash