TILT's New Partnership: This Time With the Shinnecock Indian Nation To Establish Vertical Cannabis Operations

TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions including inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, has formed a new partnership with Little Beach Harvest, a brand-new cannabis business entirely owned by the Shinnecock Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribe living on their traditional lands on Long Island, N.Y.

The agreement aims to establish vertical cannabis operations on their aboriginal tribal territory in the Hamptons, informed Green Market Report.

The operations will take place on Shinnecock sovereign land and will include cannabis cultivation, processing, dispensary, and consumption lounge facilities. The dispensary and consumption lounge are set to open in early 2022.

“This is an exciting and momentous opportunity for our Nation,” said Chenae Bullock, member of the Shinnecock Nation and managing director of Little Beach Harvest.

“We are proud to help create an entry into the cannabis industry that will be impactful for the Shinnecock Nation,” added Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings.

