Minnesota Steps Closer To Legalizing Cannabis: Former Gov. Ventura Makes Personal Testimony

Minnesota’s Senate Environment Climate and Legacy committee passed a measure concerning Sen. Lindsey Port’s bill — which creates a regulatory framework for recreational and adult-use cannabis — with a 5-4 vote.

“Prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that has not achieved the desired goals and has incredible costs for communities, especially for communities of color,” Port said. “We have an opportunity to start the process to undo some of the harm that has been done and to create a system of regulation that works for Minnesota consumers and businesses, while ensuring an opportunity in this new market for communities that have been most affected by prohibition.”

The bill’s sponsor reaffirmed that the main focus is to legalize, regulate and expunge.

In that context, former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in support.

“Cannabis saved my life,” the retired professional wrestler said. “Not me personally, but the 38th first lady of Minnesota," he told the committee referring to his wife Terry’s seizures beginning 10 years ago.

They were the type of seizures “where you can't do anything but comfort the person, make sure they're breathing, make sure they're not swallowing their tongue." After doctors tried several anti-seizure medications and none working plus produced side effects, they went to Colorado where she got her first dose of medical marijuana.

"My wife took the first three drops under the tongue and has not had a seizure since. None. Marijuana cannabis stopped the seizures. Not our medicine," Ventura said.

As of 2014, medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota. Nonetheless, the state's program is still restrictive in terms of costs and qualifying application requirements; all of which advocates say makes the need to pass legislation for legal cannabis and opening the competitive market to lower prices more urgent.

While SF 73 will now face the House Human Services Policy committee, its House companion bill, sponsored by Democratic Representative Zack Stephenson was approved by a seventh committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by JRByron and WilliamCho on Pixabay.