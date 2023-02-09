Seelos Therapeutics, Cybin Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
LOSERS:
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.02% at $0.76
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 4.64% at $0.43
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 3.76% at $0.19
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 3.58% at $3.90
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 2.76% at $1.76
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 2.58% at $10.20
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 2.50% at $9.37
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.