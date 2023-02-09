Why Tilray (TLRY) Shares Are Falling

Tilray Inc TLRY shares are trading lower by 4.46% to $2.90 during Thursday's session. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year.

Tilray traders and investors may also watching for peer Aurora Cannabis second-quarter earnings results, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Aurora Cannabis is expected to report a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $41.38 million.

Tilray Inc has a 52-week high of $9.08 and a 52-week low of $2.52.

